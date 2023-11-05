Kazakhstan proposes to use Trans-Caspian International Route more actively

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 5 November 2023 11:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan proposes to use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) more actively, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said at the official opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo, Trend reports.

"To further increase container transportation on the China–Europe route, we propose to use the TITR more actively. It will reduce the time of transportation of goods by almost half," Smailov said.

The prime minister of Kazakhstan called on China's transport and logistics operators to actively use the cross-border transport infrastructure available in Kazakhstan.

