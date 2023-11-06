Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Russian President to pay visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 6 November 2023 13:27 (UTC +04:00)
Russian President to pay visit to Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan on November 9, Trend reports.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold talks between the leaders of the two countries, during which it is planned to discuss topical issues of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership.

In addition, the presidents will participate in the XIX Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which will be held in Kostanay.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more