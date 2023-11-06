Russian President to pay visit to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan on November 9, Trend reports.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold talks between the leaders of the two countries, during which it is planned to discuss topical issues of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership.

In addition, the presidents will participate in the XIX Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which will be held in Kostanay.

