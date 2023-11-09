Kazakhstan's Tokayev notes growing level of co-op in energy field with Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. The level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the field of energy is growing, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

Tokayev spoke via videoconference at the plenary session of the 19th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"We interact in almost all sectors of the economy, including industry, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure. I would especially like to note the growing level of cooperation in the energy field," he said.

According to him, a significant event was the recent launch of transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan

"This project plays a key role in strengthening regional stability and energy security in Central Asia," Tokayev said.

He pointed out that construction of a Kazakh-Russian plant for the production of butadiene with a capacity of up to 340,000 tons per year has begun with the Tatneft company.

"Negotiations on the construction of an enterprise that will produce polyethylene have been completed. Since 2019, the Program of Joint Actions in the Field of Industrial Cooperation has been successfully operating," Tokayev said.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan noted that interaction between the two countries in the trade, economic and investment sphere, and industrial cooperation shows steady growth from year to year.

"Bilateral trade turnover today reached $27 billion, which is a record high. The volume of direct investment from Russia exceeded $20 billion. It is significant that of the over 42,000 enterprises with foreign participation operating in Kazakhstan, almost half, that is, 19,000, are Russian companies," Tokayev added.