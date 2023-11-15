Kazakhstan plans to create digital National Bank - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Kazakhstan plans to create a digital National Bank, Chairman of the National (Central) Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the plenary session "Monetary policy in current conditions" within the XI Congress of financiers of Kazakhstan.

""Despite the success with the digital tenge, the National Bank still has room to develop. This is the development of our research function and digitalization. We plan, probably before half of next year to adopt a certain document on the creation of a digital National Bank," he said.

According to him, another extremely important aspect is the development of the payment system.

"There was an excellent presentation of the digital tenge today. What we should definitely focus on is the development and improvement of our payment systems, their full digitization. Kazakhstan has a certain reserve, a handicap in the region. It is good that my predecessors started to deal with this in advance. We need to further develop this area, to connect as many banks as possible, to create more services, different variations of services," he said.

