EAEU to assess impact of integration on economies of member states

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15. At the initiative of Kazakhstan, a methodology is being developed to assess the impact of integration processes on the development of the economies of the EAEU member states, Trend reports.

The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the tools of country and cross-country input-output tables. Using this methodology, calculations of the total effect of integration on the economies of the EAEU member states will be carried out.

The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the data of each country, as well as data of other countries' trade to calculate the potential effect of integration on the economies of the EAEU member states.

It will also make it possible to calculate the contribution to GDP of indicators of mutual trade in goods and services, mutual investments and migration of labor resources.

The study and use of the experience of the member countries of the EAEU (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia) can be used in the future when calculating the national inter-sectoral balance.

It is also possible that the methodology will be in demand for assessing the development of national economies and the EAEU as a whole.

Approval of the methodology is planned before the end of this year.