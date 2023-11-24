Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan expects increase in cargo traffic via TITR - President Tokayev

Kazakhstan Materials 24 November 2023 14:10 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan expects increase in cargo traffic via TITR - President Tokayev

Follow Trend on

Алена Павленко
Алена Павленко
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan expects an increase in cargo traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Kazakhstan has become a continental bridge between Europe and Asia. We expect an increase in cargoes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," he said.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan is ready to continue active cooperation on the North-South corridor.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more