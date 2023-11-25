French SNF committed to expanding project portfolio in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. SNF aims to explore more projects in Kazakhstan, building upon the ongoing ventures that have commenced in 2014, Bertrand Sahuc, Senior Project Manager of French SNF Floerger company told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE Technical Conference and Exhibition held in Baku.

"The development we've witnessed in the last 10 years of our activities in Kazakhstan is remarkable. Continuing these discussions on expansion is crucial because our processes benefit operating companies significantly, enabling them to generate revenue," he said.

Sahuc noted that this financial gain would allow Kazakhstan to further invest in equipment, enhancing their capacity for more wells and augmenting early recovery strategies.

"It's a cycle of growth that promises mutual success," the company representative added.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference kicked off in Baku on November 21, and will continue until November 23. It will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.