Baiterek Holding plans to assist Kazakh companies in digitalization of services (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kazakhstan's Baiterek National Management Holding plans to digitalize all services of its subsidiaries and affiliates in the coming years, a source in the holding told Trend.

"As part of increasing operational efficiency of Baiterek Holding, steps are being taken to reduce bureaucracy, unify financing and clearly delineate functions within the Group. It is planned to fully digitalize the services of all subsidiaries and affiliates within two years, develop a portal for accepting applications and create a think tank for centralized access to data. In addition, on the instructions of the head of state, a Digital Business Map will be created to identify promising businesses," the source said.

According to him, these measures are aimed at reducing the time of consideration of applications and expanding the coverage of state support measures.

"Baiterek Holding plans to double support for the non-resource sector of the economy, which includes activation of borrowing on domestic and foreign capital markets, attracting liquidity from banks, stimulating import substitution and developing the venture capital market," the source said.

Among the promising projects for the future, the source singled out projects in the petrochemical and metallurgical industries, machine building, and stressed that work will continue to support agricultural producers, modernization of existing production facilities, aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of the regions of Kazakhstan.

"Baiterek Holding's subsidiary Otbasy Bank aims to improve access to housing purchase financing programs for residents of single-industry towns and rural areas. Funds have already been allocated for the 'With Diploma to Rural' program, and the bank is speeding up the processing of applications through digitalization and 24/7 support. Measures have been proposed to redistribute part of the bank's net profit to finance housing, which will provide housing for about 10,000 additional families. The Postman-Consultant project is being deployed to expand access to banking services in remote regions of the country," he said.

As the source noted, at the expense of tools to support developers since the beginning of the year commissioned housing with an area of more than 1 million square meters.

"The work on guaranteeing shared housing construction, subsidizing loans of private developers is underway. On the direction of the system of housing construction savings for 10 months of 2023 to the population issued more than 50,000 favorable loans," the source said.

It should be noted that the volume of financing of investment projects by Baiterek Holding amounted to 511 billion tenge (about $1.1 billion) for 9 months of 2023, supported 18,100 projects of small and medium-sized businesses for a total amount of loans of about 1 trillion tenge (about $2.1 billion). Financial support for the agro-industrial complex amounted to 447 billion tenge (approximately $973 million).