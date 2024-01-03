Tokayev emphasizes Kazakhstan's special interest in Russia's upcoming presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Kazakhstan has keen interest in Russia's presidential elections due to the high level of relations between Astana and Moscow, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a local newspaper, Trend reports.

"As everyone knows, Russia is Kazakhstan's main strategic partner and ally. Over the past 30 years, we have built an impressive architecture of interstate relations, including more than 300 treaties and agreements. Bilateral cooperation mechanisms operate in almost all areas," said the head of state.

According to him, the political dialogue at the highest level is intensively developing.

"We interact within multilateral structures, as well as on issues of ensuring regional stability and international security. One of the key events on the extensive bilateral agenda last year was Vladimir Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan. During the negotiations, we confirmed the consistently friendly nature of the strategic partnership between our states," noted Tokayev.

He emphasized that Russia is one of Kazakhstan's main trade and economic partners.

"The trade turnover between the two countries for the first 10 months of 2023 amounted to $21.4 billion. And this is not surprising, as we have the world's longest continuous land border. Traditionally, special attention is paid to expanding cultural and humanitarian ties and scientific, educational contacts. By the way, this year marks the 225th anniversary of the birth of the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. This anniversary is significant not only for Russia but also for Kazakhstan because Pushkin, like our great Abai, is one of the main symbols of the friendship and cultural interaction between the two peoples," Tokayev said.

The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 15-17, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel