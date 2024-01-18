Kazakhstan's Senate approves law on co-op with France in combating global warming

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 18. The Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament has ratified an agreement with France on combating global warming, Trend reports.

This agreement is aimed at strengthening interaction between the two countries through the promotion, development and implementation of large projects in the field of renewable energy sources and sustainable development in Kazakhstan.

In particular, this applies to projects that will contribute to achieving the goals, priorities, and commitments of the parties in the field of energy security, transition to environmentally friendly technologies, and emissions reduction.

Meanwhile, due to the development of major projects corresponding to the agreement’s objectives of production of renewable energy sources and green technologies, the Republic of Kazakhstan is coming significantly closer to achieving its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy produced in Kazakhstan by up to 15 percent in electricity generation by 2030.

One of such major projects planned for implementation in 2026 is the construction of a 1 GW wind farm with an energy storage system with a capacity of 300MW-600MW in the Zhambyl region (Mirny settlement) by long-term independent electricity producer, Total Eren alongside Samruk-Kazyna JSC group of companies.

The project provides reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually by at least 2 million tons.