Kazakhstan plans to sell corn to China and Iran

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 18. Kazakhstan intends to export corn to China and Iran, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

The sown area for crop was increased by 12,800 hectares and brought to 193,800 hectares in 2023 (180,900 hectares in 2022). About 1,207 million tons of corn grain were threshed, with an average yield of 65.8 c/ha (in 2022, 57 c/ha).

Moreover, the volume of processed products is also growing in Kazakhstan. The total capacity of two Kazakh plants for deep processing of corn is 210,000 tons per year.

Meanwhile, the non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Kazakhstan amounted to 464,000 tons, worth $197 million, in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year.

The two countries traded 638,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $250 million in 9 months and 10 days of the last Iranian year, as indicated in the data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Furthermore, in 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.

Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports from the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.