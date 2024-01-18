Kazakhstan - Italy’s main partner in Central Asia, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 18. Kazakhstan is Italy’s main partner in Central Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trend reports.

"We are proud to be Italy's key partner in Central Asia. Our economic collaboration is progressing dynamically, holding immense potential for further growth," he said.

According to President Tokayev, Italy stands as Kazakhstan’s leading trade partner in Europe and ranks among the largest investors in the Kazakhstani economy.

He also highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries in achieving common goals on the global stage within the frameworks of the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and OECD.

Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan's readiness for further strengthening cooperation on matters of global security, regional stability, counterterrorism, and climate change.

Meanwhile, currently, over 300 Italian companies are successfully operating in the country, including major investors like ENI, SDF Group, PetroValves, Maire Tecnimont, IVECO, Tenaris, and others.

Italy consistently ranks within the top five largest EU investors in the Kazakhstani economy. The cumulative inflow of investments over the past 17 years has surged to $7.3 billion. By the end of last year, their volume witnessed an almost 2.5-fold increase, totaling around $300 million.