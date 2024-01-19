Kazakh Samruk Kazyna, Italian Maire Tecnimont sign MoU

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 19. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Sovereign Wealth Fund) and the Italian Maire Tecnimont S.P.A. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy.

According to the memorandum, the parties confirm their intention to cooperate in the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan in the field of decarbonisation and energy transition, projects in the field of oil and gas, chemistry, petrochemicals and fertilizers.

The Italian company is ready to strengthen local technical expertise in order to actively participate in the implementation of current and future projects in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Maire Tecnimont is one of the world leaders in the field of engineering and construction of production facilities in the oil and gas, energy and chemical industries.