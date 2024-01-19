New int'l trade, logistics center begins operating in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 19. A new international trade and logistics center began operating in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the new center is located on the Kazakh-Chinese border, near the village of Dostyk.

This project was implemented by Dostyk Storage LLP together with the State Revenue Committee.

The main goal of the project is to develop and improve cross-border logistics infrastructure and increase the capacity of the Alakol road crossing.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.

Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion.

The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion.

China's share in the structure of imports of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.