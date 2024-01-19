Tokayev talks about scope of Kazakh-rendered humanitarian aid in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Kazakhstan provided humanitarian assistance to six countries in the amount of $9.2 million in 2023, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, during the meeting with Executive Director of the UN World Food Program Cindy McCain in Italy, Trend reports.

“Against the background of the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan donated $1 million to the people of Palestine and delivered two shipments of humanitarian aid. Financial assistance has also been provided to Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and other countries affected by natural disasters,” Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan paid special attention to the situation in Afghanistan. In his opinion, it is extremely important that the international community continue to make efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in that country.

Tokayev emphasized that work is currently underway to create a UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

“The activities of this Center will streamline the interdepartmental coordination of the UN in Central Asia in order to strengthen regional peace, security, and sustainable development,” he noted.

At the end of the meeting, Tokayev invited Cindy McCain to take part in the upcoming Astana International Forum.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel