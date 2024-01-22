Kazakhstan, Italy ink several contracts - total value revealed

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. Kazakhstan and Italy have signed 18 contracts totaling $1.5 billion during Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Rome, Trend reports.

Thus, KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and Itlaian Eni signed a document on the implementation of a joint project for the construction of a hybrid power plant with a total capacity of 247 MW.

At the same time, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Cormatex (textile machinery manufacturer) signed an agreement to create a consortium for the construction and launch of a plant for the production of thermal insulation materials in Aktobe city. The first batch of finished products is planned to be released in 2024.

In addition, an agreement to determine the conditions and timing of the project for the construction of a sulfuric acid plant with a capacity of 800,000 tons per year in the Turkestan region was signed between Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Sovereign Wealth Fund), QazaqStroy LLP and Ballestra.

Moreover, Agrofirma TNK LLP and Bonifiche Ferraresi signed a cooperation agreement in the field of production of organic grain crops.

Also, KAZAKHINVEST JSC (Kazakhstan's national company) and Italian Simest agreed to cooperate in attracting Italian companies to Kazakhstan in order to open joint production facilities.

These and other signed agreements symbolize the successful development and strengthening of economic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy amounted to $13.1 billion from January through October 2023, which is 0.7 percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($13 billion).

Exports from Kazakhstan to Italy for the above period amounted to $12.1 billion. Imports to Kazakhstan from Italy from January through October 2023 increased by 32.4 percent and amounted to $1 billion.