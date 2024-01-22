Destructive ideology poses great threat to Kazakhstan - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Destructive ideology poses a great threat to Kazakhstan, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an extended meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs board, Trend reports.

"Low legal literacy leads to serious detrimental consequences. This ultimately hinders the development of the country and affects the national image. Vandalism in public places is a confirmation of this. Destructive ideology poses a great threat, especially for the younger generation, who follow pseudo-heroes and dubious ideas," Tokayev said.

According to him, social networks are spreading materials that encourage young people to commit illegal actions.

"Some even idolize those who openly violate laws. It's crucial for citizens to denounce injustice, fostering a robust resistance against any wrongdoing. We must oppose efforts to justify destructive, antisocial behavior and counter legal nihilism. Respecting the law should be seen as a fundamental trait of a responsible citizen. This responsibility falls not only on state entities but also on every citizen. To make a long story short, ensuring the rule of law and order is the main condition for building a Just Kazakhstan," the president added.

