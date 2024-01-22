Kazakh Almaty emergency dept urges resident to move outdoors, following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Kazakhstan's Almaty emergency department is advising everyone in the city to step outside and keep a safe distance from buildings, Trend reports.

At the moment, there's no information on any damages, the department said.

The earthquake in Almaty was measured 6.7 on the scale, Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department said.

China, near the borders with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, just experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicenter was 121 km west of the Chinese county Aksu and 270 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s Almaty, with a depth of 9 km.