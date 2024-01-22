Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakh Almaty emergency dept urges resident to move outdoors, following earthquake

Kazakhstan Materials 22 January 2024 23:07 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Kazakhstan's Almaty emergency department is advising everyone in the city to step outside and keep a safe distance from buildings, Trend reports.

At the moment, there's no information on any damages, the department said.

The earthquake in Almaty was measured 6.7 on the scale, Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department said.

China, near the borders with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, just experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicenter was 121 km west of the Chinese county Aksu and 270 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s Almaty, with a depth of 9 km.

