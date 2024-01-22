Kazakh Almaty's emergency dept refutes speculations on another earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Head of Kazakh Almaty's Emergency Department Nurlan Atygaev dispels rumors of an impending major earthquake, Trend reports.

Social media is abuzz with speculation about a quake at 5 am, but Atygaev labels it as false information.

The earthquake in Almaty was measured 6.7 on the scale, Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department said.

China, near the borders with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, just experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicenter was 121 km west of the Chinese county Aksu and 270 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s Almaty, with a depth of 9 km.