Türkiye proposes to hold ECOSA summit on agriculture in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Türkiye has proposed to hold the 8th ECOSA Summit of Turkic-speaking states in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Türkiye Ebubekir Gizligider, and the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Abulkhair Tamabek.

In this regard, Abulkhair Tamabek noted that the ministry is considering the issue of holding the summit together with the international exhibitions KazAgro and KazFarm.

In addition, the Turkish side asked to present candidates from Kazakhstan for inclusion in the ECOSA advisory body, which includes representatives of Turkic-speaking countries. The vice minister promised that the ministry would deal with this issue.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation and joint projects between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to $5.54 billion from January through November 2023, which is almost 6 percent less than in the same period last year ($5.89 billion).