Kazakhstan, World Bank agree to work on joint green projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. Kazakhstan and the World Bank have agreed to work on joint green projects, Trend reports.

An agreement was reached between the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nyssanbayev, and the World Bank's Country Manager for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Andrei Mikhnev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising projects in the field of climate change and forestry.

Nyssanbayev and Mikhnev also reached an agreement on the further implementation of decarbonization plans.

Meanwhile, the WB operates in Kazakhstan under the current Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025. The CPF aligns with the government's reform program and Kazakhstan's 2050 development strategy, aimed at expediting the transformation of Kazakhstan into a modern society with a knowledge-based, diversified, and private-sector-driven economy.