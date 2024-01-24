Kazakhstan debates benefits of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Kazakhstan hosted an international round table organized by Kazakhstan Railways JSC (KTZh, a national company) with the participation of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and major Kazakh exporters, Trend reports.

The advantages and opportunities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), which allows the delivery of the cargo of domestic exporters to world markets as quickly and economically as possible, were discussed at the event.

The participants of the round table—representatives of Kazakhstani business, exporters (of mining, petrochemical, agrarian, and other products), and major shippers—were able to directly ask their questions, make proposals, and discuss key issues of interaction in the organization and development of cargo transportation along the TITR.

Generally, the agenda of the event was extensive. Besides tariffs and cargo nomenclatures, issues of customs clearance, shiploads, spot markets, exchange quotations, reducing exporters' transportation costs, and other topics were also touched upon.

Speakers spoke about improving customs procedures, modernizing the transport and logistics sectors, digitalizing transport services at TITR, and the formation and implementation of logistics policies.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union countries through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates the flow of cargo from China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

