Kazakhstan Railways intensifies development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Kazakhstan Railways JSC (KTZh, national company) is actively working on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

This was stated during an international roundtable organized by KTZh, which was also attended by major local exporters.

Exporters noted that, due to the policy of KTZh to support domestic producers, more enterprises have begun to supply their products over longer distances. For this purpose, KTZ is actively working to develop the "soft and hard infrastructure" of TITR to improve the service of logistics services both in Kazakhstan and outside the country.

"On the TITR for 2023, cargo traffic amounted to 2.8 million tons, up 86 percent compared to 2022 (up 1.5 million tons). The route currently offers a competitive delivery time of 12 days on average. In the mid-term, we are interested in increasing the volume of freight traffic along the corridor to 10 million tons," said Yerlan Koishibayev, Deputy Chairman of the KTZ Logistics Board.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container rail freight transportation in China and the European Union through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multifaceted multimodal transport infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and vice versa.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

