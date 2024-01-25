Kazakh Senate approves investment agreement with Qatar

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 25. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved the law on ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Qatar on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, Trend reports.

The main goal of the Agreement is to create a legal framework for cooperation by securing guarantees of the rights of investors when carrying out investment activities.

During the Senate meeting, it was noted that the adoption of the law will improve the investment climate, as well as contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar more than doubled and amounted to 9 million from January through July 2023 (from January through November 2022 - $3.96 million).

Kazakhstan's exports to Qatar for the above period amounted to $5.36 million, and imports - $4.3 million.