Kazakhstan re-elects Head of Kazakh Railways as Chairman of Board of TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Working Group and General Meeting of the International Association Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (MA TITR) held in Ankara (Türkiye), Trend reports, via Kazakhstan Railways JSC (Kazakhstan's national company).

At the meeting of the General Assembly by unanimous decision of 25 participants (by the largest international and regional organizations in the field of transport and logistics from different countries), the head of KTZh was re-elected Chairman of the Board of MA TITR for three years.

To note, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union countries via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the rail systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

