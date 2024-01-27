Kazakhstan, UN agree to continue co-op in transport field

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 27 January 2024 20:24 (UTC +04:00)
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 27. Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev has met with UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Trend reports.

The parties discussed a number of issues regarding cooperation with an international organization in the transport industry and shared plans to participate in the Global Gateway investment forum, which will be held on January 29–30 this year in Brussels.

Talgat Lastayev noted that Kazakhstan is actively working within the working group on transport, transit, and connectivity of the UN Special Program for Central Asia. In addition, Kazakhstan actively participates in the annual meetings of landlocked countries (LLDCs).

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation in the fields of transport, infrastructure, logistics, etc.

