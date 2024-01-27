Kazakhstan, foreign investors discuss prospects for launching new projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 27. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov has held a meeting with the heads of Harmony Capital Strategy AMC, Citius Capital AG, Torkam Holding and Marsel Group, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of implementing projects in the field of construction of housing and medical institutions, development of renewable energy sources, improvement of transport infrastructure, etc.

Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan's government pays great attention to improving business climate in the country and is open to new investment initiatives.

"We welcome your intentions and initiatives in implementing projects in Kazakhstan," said the Prime Minister.

In turn, head of the delegation, founder of Harmony Capital Strategy AMC and CEO of Citius Capital AG, Kaspar Vonlich pointed out that Some preparatory work has already been carried out on the planned projects.

"We had working meetings, we traveled to the regions several times, and we believe that there is very great potential for financing infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan," he said.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed government agencies to study and work through all the issues raised for the further development of cooperation with investors.