Kazakhstan suggests meeting with EU to discuss dev't of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Kazakhstan supports the idea of creating a cooperation mechanism for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Daniyar Seidaliyev, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a pannel discussion within the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held in Brussels.

Thus, to implement this idea, Kazakhstan has proposed to host a meeting of this coordinationation council in Astana in 2024.

Moreover, Kazakhstan suggests to hold this meeting along with the visit of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity was held in Brussels on January 29-30. The forum established key priorities with the ultimate goal of transforming the Trans-Caspian transport corridor into a sustainable, safer, and more efficient route connecting Europe and Central Asia within a maximum of 15 days.

In this regard, the EU, together with various partners has mobilized the financing in the amount of 10 billion euros. The European Commission plans to use this money for developing sustainable transport in Central Asia in the short term.