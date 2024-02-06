Kazakhstan's ruling party lodges PM candidate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Amanat, Kazakhstan's leading pro-presidential and largest political party, has suggested the nomination of Olzhas Bektenov as Prime Minister to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports, referring to Acorda, the official website of the president.

"Chairman of the Parliament, chairman of the Amanat party Yerlan Koshanov, on behalf of the party, proposed the candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," said the statement.

Tokayev will meet with the heads of party factions in Parliament to consider his prospective candidacy in light of current legislation.

Tokayev will attend the Parliament's plenary session today.

On Monday, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar will temporarily perform the duties of Prime Minister. Members of the government continue to perform their duties until the new membership is approved.

