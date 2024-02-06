Kazakhstan elects new prime minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. A voting to elect a new prime minister has taken place in the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As a result of voting, the MPs supported candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan with 69 votes in favor.

Then, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on appointing Bektenov as Prime Minister.

To note, the candidacy of Bektenov was proposed to Tokayev by the ruling Amanat party.

The president dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel