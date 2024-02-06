Kazakhstan maintains number of ministers in new government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The President of Kazakhstan has signed several decrees on appointing ministers to the new government, Trend reports via Akorda.

According to the decrees, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov was reappointed Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Sayasat Nurbek was minister of Science and Higher Education, Yerlan Nysanbayev was minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Aida Balayeva - Minister of Culture and Information, and Gani Beisembayev was reappointed Minister of Education.

Meanwhile, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the country.

