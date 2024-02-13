Kazakhstan boosts oil export via Azerbaijan in January 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export amounted to 287,000 tons in January 2024, which is 76,000 tons more compared to the same period last year, KazTransOil JSC told Trend.

In particular, the volume of oil transportation towards the port of Baku from the port of Aktau increased by 60,000 tons and amounted to 116,000 tons.

In addition, 171,000 tons of Kazakh oil were shipped towards the port of Makhachkala from the port of Aktau, which is 17,000 tons more compared to the same figure for January 2023.

Meanwhile, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau amounted to 3.376 million tons from January through 2023, which is 1.108 million tons more than the same period in 2022.

Thus, the increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, from 250,000 tons to 1.392 million tons, which is 5.5 times more compared to the same period in 2022. In particular, 1.057 million tons of oil were shipped from the Tengiz field.

Furthermore, in 2022, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered an increase in the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this instruction, JSC NC KazMunayGas and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the oil pipeline Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan.