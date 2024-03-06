Kazakhstan offers to use its resources to help residents of Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu proposed using the resources of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip in light of the long-term humanitarian disaster.

He made such a proposal during his speech at an emergency session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC Council of Foreign Ministers), dedicated to the situation in Palestine, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Nurtleu also emphasized the importance of an early cessation of hostilities in Gaza to resolve the humanitarian crisis. He also expressed his readiness to use the resources of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and KazAID to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

In his speech, Nurtleu also noted the significance of the multilateral mediation efforts carried out with the support of Qatar and Egypt in negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel.