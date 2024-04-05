Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan creating joint venture to develop Trans-Afghan route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are setting up a joint venture to develop the Trans-Afghan route, Trend reports.

This topic was discussed during the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Thus, the parties welcomed the plan to form a joint venture between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's railway authorities. It was stated that the joint venture will participate in the development of the Trans-Afghan route.



In addition, Tokayev and Mirziyoyev hailed the provision of cargo terminals on the Kazakh-Chinese border and in Uzbekistan on a mutually beneficial basis for coordinating cargo transit via the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan corridor.



It was highlighted that the project will help improve bilateral trade and the volume of commodities moved, as well as create favorable conditions for increased cargo transportation in the southern direction.

The parties also discussed issues of ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region.

The Trans-Afghan railway project, first suggested by Uzbekistan in December 2018, proposes to extend the Afghan rail network from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul, then to Nangarhar province, where the railway will cross the Torkham border and enter Pakistan via Peshawar. Once in Pakistan, products will be unloaded and transported to the Pakistan rail system, where they will finally arrive at the Pakistani seaports of Karachi, Gwadar, and Qassim.