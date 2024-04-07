More than 63 thousand people evacuated in Kazakhstan due to freshets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. More than 63 thousand people were evacuated from several settlements in Kazakhstan due to the freshet situation, the head of the emergency response department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Kaharman Orazalin said, Trend reports.

According to him, 3,391 private residential buildings, 1,059 summer cottages and 79 buildings for various purposes in the Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions were flooded. He added that a total of 63,927 people were rescued and evacuated, including 45 people with disabilities and 15,283 children.

At the moment, temporary shelters have been provided for 13,328 people. More than 8.7 thousand people, 1.7 thousand pieces of equipment and 12 aircraft are involved in emergency rescue operations.