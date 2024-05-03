Kazakhstan reduces electricity tariffs for businesses in several regions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 3. Electricity tariffs in Kazakhstan's Astana for legal entities will be reduced by 18 percent, Trend reports.

Thus, Astanaenergosbyt notified the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies about the upcoming tariff reduction from 38.35 tenge ($0.087) per kilowatt-hour to 31.45 tenge ($0.071).

The tariff reduction will take effect on June 1, 2024.

At the same time, Energopotok LLP submitted a notification to the Department of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy for the Turkistan region about reducing the electricity tariff for legal entities in Shymkent city and the Turkistan region by 12.4 percent.

Thus, the electricity tariffs in Shymkent and Turkistan has been reduced from 42.23 tenge ($0.095) to 37.00 tenge/kWh ($0.084) since May 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, electricity production in Kazakhstan amounted to 112.8 billion kWh in 2023. Electricity imports during this period amounted to 3.4 billion kWh, and exports – 1.4 billion kWh.

At the same time, in 2023, the volume of electricity consumption was at the level of 115 billion kWh (in 2022, 112.9 billion kWh).

Today, there are 220 power plants operating in the country, including 144 renewable energy ones, with a total capacity of 2.8 GW. In general, as of January 1, 2024, the total available capacity was 20.4 GW, and the maximum consumption in the current autumn-winter period was 16.6 GW.