Uzbekistan Airways adds new flight to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Uzbekistan Airways will launch a new flight to Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Thus, regular flights on the Almaty-Nukus route will be launched on June 1, 2024.

Flights will be operated twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) on Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 174 seats.

As the ministry noted, the opening of a new air route will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, the total number of international flights from Kazakhstan reached 567 per week on 121 air routes. Direct flights are available to 28 countries.

Furthermore, the number of passengers transported by air in Kazakhstan amounted to 13.3 million from January through December 2023. This is 20.7 percent more than in the same period in 2022.

At the same time, passenger turnover amounted to 25.9 billion p-km (increased by 28.8 percent compared to January–December 2022).