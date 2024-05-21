President of Kazakhstan ratifies treaty on allied relations with Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Kazakhstan has ratified the treaty on allied relations with Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The respective law was signed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

To note, the treaty on allied relations was signed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on December 22, 2022.

The document aims to elevate Kazakh-Uzbek relations to a new level of interaction and bilateral cooperation, fostering the continued independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and sustainable economic development of both states.

Under the agreement, the countries commit to abstaining from participation in any blocs or alliances and from engaging in actions directed against each other.

Furthermore, the countries will create favorable conditions to enhance mutual economic cooperation, boost trade turnover, investment, entrepreneurship, and other economic activities, develop a connected transport system, and preserve the spiritual and cultural closeness of their peoples. They will also deepen cooperation in science, education, medicine, sports, culture, tourism, and information exchange.

The agreement includes provisions for the rational use of transboundary water resources and the operation of water management facilities, along with the introduction of water-saving technologies.

