Japanese Prime Minister plans to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 26. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit Kazakhstan in August this year, Trend reports.

This was announced at a regular press conference by the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"If circumstances permit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kazakhstan in August this year," he said.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary stressed that a meeting at the level of leaders of the Central Asia + Japan association is currently being agreed upon on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the creation of this initiative in 2024.

Furthermore, Yoshimasa Hayashi added that cooperation with Central Asian countries is now more important than ever to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law

Meanwhile, the countries have been developing the Central Asia + Japan dialogue over the past 20 years, holding nine meetings of Foreign Ministers.

Fumio Kishida is also considering the possibility of visiting Mongolia during the same period, which will presumably be accompanied by a discussion of bilateral cooperation.