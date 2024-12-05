Kazakhstan, US reaffirm commitment to developing strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A telephone conversation took place between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President-elect of the United States Donald Trump, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States of America.

The politicians confirmed their mutual commitment to the intensive development of strategic partnership in trade, investment and nuclear non-proliferation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan's position on the most pressing issues on the international agenda.

The presidents agreed on regular contacts in order to maintain the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation.