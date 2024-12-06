President of Kazakhstan arrives in Qatar for working visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the State of Qatar for a working visit, Trend reports.

During his stay, the Kazakh president will participate in a panel session at the renowned Doha Forum, a platform for dialogue on critical global issues.

In addition to his participation in the forum, President Tokayev is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and executives from several prominent companies.