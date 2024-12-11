Kazakh activists launch global movement to save Caspian Sea

Kazakh environmental activists, scientists, and thought leaders are calling on the international community to addressthe unfolding ecological crisis of the Caspian Sea with the launch of a new global movement, Save the Caspian Sea.

Once the largest enclosed inland body of water, supporting over 270 million people across Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea is now in peril. Water levels are dropping at an alarming rate of 70 centimeters per year, with parts of Kazakhstan already witnessing shoreline retreats of up to 18 kilometers. By the end of the century, the sea could shrink by another 18 meters, bringing catastrophic consequences to coastal communities, local economies, and ecosystems dependent on this vital resource. The crisis is already evident in the mass die-off of rare Caspian seals, with over 4,000 carcasses discovered in just the past two years, a grim indicator of theenvironmental disaster unfolding.

"Despite years of discussions, conferences, and isolated NGO efforts, the situation is worsening. The time has come to unite our voices and demand decisive action from those benefiting from the Caspian's exploitation—multibillion-dollar oil corporations that prioritize profit over preservation," said Vadim Ni, environmental and climate law attorney, director of the Social and Environmental Fund, and founder of Save the Caspian Sea. "We’re calling for transparency, meaningful investments, and enhanced conservation programs to protect the Caspian Sea and its biodiversity before it’s too late."

The movement draws strength from its global network of partners and supporters. Among them are Kate Watters of Crude Accountability, Galina Chernova of Globus, and Tatyana Sedova from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). These partners bring expertise in corporate accountability, biodiversity conservation, and transparentgovernance to the campaign. “We are leveraging global expertise and resources to address this crisis and demandjustice, transparency, and preservation for one of the world’s most significant ecosystems,” said Kate Watters,Executive Director of Crude Accountability.

Speaking at the movement's launch event, Galina Chernova, a leading environmental expert and a key advocate for the campaign, emphasized the urgency of global action. “The Caspian Sea is not just a regional issue; it is a global crisis. What happens here affects ecosystems, economies, and people far beyond its shores. We are at a crossroads. Thiscampaign is not just about saving water or wildlife—it’s about protecting livelihoods, cultural heritage, and the natural balance of our planet. Together, we can turn the tide.”

The Save the Caspian Sea movement will mobilize public support through an active global awareness campaign, using the hashtag #SaveTheCaspian across traditional and social media.

The initiative aims to engage millions worldwide, amplifying the call for urgent action and pressuring decision-makers to prioritize the preservation of this critical ecosystem.