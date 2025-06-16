Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan economic ties strengthen with trade spike in 4M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16.​ Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 20 percent over the first four months of 2025, said Alim Bayel, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the embassy.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, Alim Bayel said the current trade volume has reached record levels for the entire post-independence period.

"It is particularly encouraging that this year Kazakhstan became the main supplier of grain to Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan exported 450,000 tons of grain to Azerbaijan, worth $95 million, from January through May 2025, marking an 86 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Kazakh wheat accounted for a record 88 percent of Azerbaijan’s total wheat imports," the ambassador stated.

The event, held at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, gathered agricultural producers from Kazakhstan along with representatives from Azerbaijan’s major holdings, companies, supermarket chains, and flour-milling enterprises.

Ambassador Bayel also spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, outlined priority projects in agricultural processing, and invited Azerbaijani business representatives to engage more actively in investment and trade cooperation.