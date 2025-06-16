Xi Jinping lands in Kazakhstan for Central Asia-China Summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Trend reports.

As President Xi’s aircraft entered Kazakhstan’s airspace, it was escorted by fighter jets from the country’s Air Defense Forces, highlighting the importance of the visit and the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Upon arrival, President Xi was greeted by an honor guard and warmly welcomed by children waving the national flags of Kazakhstan and China.

The Chinese leader will participate in the China–Central Asia Summit scheduled to take place in Astana, where regional leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation, connectivity, and development prospects.