Kazakhstan provides update on citizens located in Iran and Israel

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. The latest data shows that currently 132 Kazakh citizens are in Iran, while 219 are in Israel, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov at a briefing, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Kazakh citizens residing in both countries are strongly advised not to leave their places of residence, to exercise heightened vigilance, monitor developments through official sources, and strictly follow the recommendations of local authorities.

Citizens are also urged to stay in close contact with Kazakhstan’s embassies in Iran and Israel, as well as with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that 68 Kazakh nationals, primarily family members of diplomats, have left the region via Turkmenistan, and six more through Azerbaijan.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.