Nuclear issues must be resolved through negotiations based on UN Charter - Kazakh MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. As a result of recent U.S. military actions against Iran, the international situation is rapidly deteriorating, posing serious consequences for the security of states in our region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan, as one of the Caspian region states, maintains cooperation with Iran in various spheres. We believe that all disputes, including those related to nuclear issues, must be resolved through negotiations based on the United Nations Charter.

We urge all relevant states to accelerate the development of an agreement aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and providing security guarantees for states that comply with the non-proliferation regime under international oversight," the statement said.