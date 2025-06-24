Kazakhstan cancels flights to Dubai and Doha amid Gulf escalation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. Kazakh airlines have temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Doha amid a sharp escalation of the military and political situation in the Middle East, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The decision was made due to the closure or restriction of airspace in several countries in the region, including Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE. The main threats are related to the possible use of weapons, disruption of navigation and the activity of air defense systems, which makes civil aviation flights unsafe.

"The cancellation of flights is forced and complies with international practice. The main priority is the safety of passengers and crews," the aviation administration noted.

According to the department, the changes affected 1,734 passengers - 1,051 on arrival and 683 on departure. All of them were provided with hot meals, hotel accommodation, transfer, as well as the opportunity to rebook tickets free of charge or a full refund.

International carriers including Air France-KLM, United, American Airlines and Japan Airlines have also cancelled flights to the region. Qatar Airways and Etihad have adjusted their schedules, while Emirates is operating flights that bypass the conflict zone.

Kazakh authorities continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to respond promptly to changes. Flights are planned to resume once the situation stabilizes.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

