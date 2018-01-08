Protest meeting held in Bishkek

8 January 2018 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

The first protest meeting in 2018 in Bishkek was the protest of employees of the Center for Family Medicine No. 1 in Bishkek in front of the building of the Ministry of Health. The protesters demand to dismiss their director from office, Kabar reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, some 15 people gathered to express their protest. The leadership of the Ministry of Health is ready to hold a dialogue and take measures to resolve this situation as soon as possible, the report said.

