Kuwait proposes to promote bilateral issues to strengthen, develop ties with Kyrgyzstan

22 June 2018 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Kuwait has prepared a work plan for the implementation of decisions of the meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti intergovernmental commission on economic and technical cooperation, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said, Kyrgyz media outlets reported June 22.

During the meeting of Ambassador of Kuwait in Kyrgyzstan Samargul Adamkulova with Kuwaiti Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf, Kuwait called for the promotion of bilateral issues in order to strengthen and develop ties between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait through an exchange of visits at the level of ministries and departments of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties noted successful holding of the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti joint intergovernmental commission on economic and technical cooperation held April 24-26 in the city of Kuwait.

Adamkulova said that the results of the commission meeting will give an impetus to the further development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on the need to continue fruitful cooperation, including through the exchange of experience between the government agencies of the two countries, and agreed to hold regular meetings to discuss the status and implementation of the protocol signed following the Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti intergovernmental commission.

Azernews Newspaper
