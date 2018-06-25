Iran's interior minister to visit Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli will visit Kyrgyzstan on June 26, 24.kg news agency reported with reference to Mehr News Agency.

During the two-day visit, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli intends to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov, head of Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry and Kyrgyz interior minister.

It is expected that during the visit, the sides will finish the work on an agreement on cooperation in the security and law enforcement sphere between the countries. The Iranian interior minister will also visit Kyrgyzstan’s State Drug Control Agency and the Elite Police Unit.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli also plans to meet with Iranian citizens at the country’s embassy in Bishkek.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news